An inmate found unresponsive after a suspected fentanyl overdose at the Headingley Correctional Centre earlier this month was revived by a correctional officer armed with Narcan spray. Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, an antidote which blocks the effects of opioids in overdoses.

"One of our officers acted very swiftly and treated an inmate with naloxone and he was able to revive the inmate. The officer saved his life and brought him back," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union. MGEU represents just over 2,000 correctional officers in the province.

CBC has learned the suspected fentanyl overdose happened on Feb. 5 during the evening lockup.

"After that, our officers were instructed to do a search of the facility wearing protective suits and respirators," Gawronsky said.

Headingley is one of several correctional facilities across the country where fentanyl is suspected of ending up inside prison walls.

Gawronsky said officers are voicing their concerns.

"The officers aren't saying there is necessarily an increase in drugs being smuggled in. Their concern is the type of drugs that could be coming through; Carfentanyl and fentanyl. They know an extremely small amount can be deadly," she said.

"It's a whole lot easier for these drugs to be brought in and go undetected because it is such an extremely small amount. Our officers continue to raise this with Manitoba Justice. They are very fearful that one day they could be walking into work and facing a very traumatic and deadly situation that is going to be right in front of them," she added.

'It's a real fear'

Manitoba Justice declined to comment on the Feb. 5 incident, or say how the deadly drug may be making its way behind bars and whether other correctional facilities in the province have had suspected fentanyl overdoses.

"Information about an inmate's medical issues, including an overdose, would be kept in his or her medical file, but we do not aggregate this information," a spokesperson said in an email.

The MGEU says Headingley correctional officers responded to a suspected fentanyl overdose on Feb. 5 during the evening lockup, reviving an inmate found unresponsive. (Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office/The Associated Press)

She said medical staff in Manitoba correctional facilities have had access to naloxone for years, and the government updated its opioid overdose response protocol earlier this month in all nine facilities, providing each with a kit that includes respirator masks and Narcan nasal spray.

The province does not require staff use protective suits, leaving that up to each centre to make that decision.

But the union is concerned, since a very small amount of the drug sought after by users makes it relatively easy to smuggle in.

"You could have some on the tip of a pen you are carrying and that would be enough to do some major, major damage that could be fatal for someone," said Gawronsky.

Gawronsky said protecting officers and the public and saving the lives of inmates have all been on the table in health and safety meetings with management. She praised Manitoba Justice for taking a proactive approach.

"Kudos to the officer that acted so quickly. Kudos to the justice department in ensuring that the officer was trained in how to use naloxone and had it on his person," said Gawronsky.

But she suspects there will be similar incidents.

"It's a real fear. And it's a fear for anyone working in the system. It's very dangerous stuff. We have to do all we can to make sure they have everything available to protect themselves as well as bring an inmate back."