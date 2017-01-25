The Winnipeg Police Service is cranking up efforts to find those responsible for fentanyl and carfentanil being on the streets.

For the month of February, the WPS and CrimeStoppers are doubling the reward money — up to $2,000 — for tips that lead to suppliers and traffickers of the deadly opioids.

"The illegal distribution of these drugs has resulted in the senseless deaths and numerous life-threatening overdoses of unsuspecting persons," the police said in a news release.

The drugs also represent a daily life-threatening danger to the lives of emergency responders like police, fire and paramedics, who could face accidental exposure to the drugs, police say.

A small amount of the powder can be deadly. In fact, one microgram of carfentanil is smaller than a grain of salt, and as little as 20 micrograms is considered fatal to most people.

Many people don't even realize they're ingesting the deadly opioids because more common drugs are being laced with it. The powder of carfentanil and fentanyl is used as a cutting agent and mixed into other drugs like heroin, cocaine and oxycodone, police said.

Even so-called soft drugs like marijuana are being found to contain these deadly chemicals which can't be smelled or tasted when mixed in, according to a 60-second CrimeStoppers video that will air on TV and be posted to the police service's website as well as YouTube.

Police say CrimeStoppers has had great success in gathering tips because people are allowed to remain anonymous. It is hoped that, along with the increased cash reward, will generate information to catch fentanyl and carfentanil dealers.

"We're hoping. That's why we're doing this — by offering the extra money for someone to come forward and give us that information," said CrimeStoppers board chair Paul Johnson.