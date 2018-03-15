Three people have been arrested after a Winnipeg police raid at a River Heights home led to the seizure of thousands of blotters believed to contain the powerful opiates fentanyl or carfentanil.

The raid on March 12 recovered 2,057 blotters believed to contain an estimated $41,140 worth of fentanyl or carfentanil. Blotters are small pieces of absorbent paper, often perforated into individual portions.

Police also found 48 grams of methamphetamine, worth about $7,200, along with packaging materials, a digital scale and mobile phones.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman on charges of possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

The 26-year-old man is also charged with importing a controlled substance.

Fentanyl and carfentanil can pose a risk to first responders who come into contact with the opiates, but Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said police are always prepared.

"There's always an inherent danger when officers come across these types of narcotics, but we are prepared to handle these drugs. We do take special precautions and that's what happened in this case," he said.

All three individuals were released on a promise to appear in court.