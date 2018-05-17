Skip to Main Content
Body recovered from Red River, Winnipeg police say

A female body was pulled from the Red River on Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Discovery made by Winnipeg police underwater search and recovery unit

Winnipeg police recovered a body in the Red River on Wednesday. (CBC News)

Emergency crews went at noon Wednesday to the riverbank near the intersection of Kildonan Drive and Henderson Highway. 

The body was found by members of the Winnipeg police underwater search and recovery unit.

The cause of death has not been confirmed and an autopsy is pending.

Police said they will not release any further information at this time.

