Felix the cat has 1 less life after being rescued from Assiniboine River ice floe

Felix the cat didn't get the message to stay off thin ice, so Winnipeg fire-paramedic crews were called in to save the stranded kitty from an ice floe on the Assiniboine River.

He was found stranded on a piece of ice near Wellington Crescent on Wednesday. Firefighters responded and were able to go out on the water to bring Felix back.

Felix's nails are injured from digging into the ice to hold on, says Winnipeg Humane Society spokesperson Kyle Jahns.

Felix's owner has been contacted and is expected to take him home Saturday. (Submitted/Winnipeg Humane Society) "The nail beds on his front paws were infected," Jahns said.

"We gave him an antibiotic to help fight that infection. And he has been pretty stressed here at the shelter and hasn't been eating. So we also gave him an anti-nauseant, which will hopefully help increase his appetite."

​Jahns says Felilx is expected to make a full recovery. His owner has been contacted and plans to take Felix home Saturday.