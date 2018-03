Video

'Feeling like a very small fish in a very large pond': Southern Manitoba farmers trying to keep transmission line out of their backyards

The Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project has become a flashpoint after Premier Brian Pallister quashed Hydro deal with the Manitoba Metis Federation to reduce opposition to this and future projects. Farmers are banding together to say: what about us?

The Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project has become a flashpoint after Premier Brian Pallister quashed Hydro deal with the Manitoba Metis Federation to reduce opposition to this and future projects. Farmers are banding together to say: what about us? 3:28

