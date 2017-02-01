Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a high-risk offender.

Kelly Schoffer, 46, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his long-term supervision order, RCMP said on Wednesday.

Police believe Schoffer is in or around Winnipeg or moving westward through the province towards Saskatchewan, a spokesman said Wednesday evening.

The spokesman said Schoffer has "a long list of convictions" including violent offences.

RCMP said members of the public should not approach Schoffer if they see him.

No further information was available Wednesday evening.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Manitoba RCB at 204-984-1888.

After normal business hours, contact either the appropriate RCMP detachment or the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.