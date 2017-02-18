A sudden change in weather in Manitoba broke several records on Friday.
Environment Canada said a warm Pacific air mass is the cause of the record high temperatures. In Winnipeg, the temperature reached 5.6 C.
That's up from 5.4 C — a record set in 1981. In Pinawa, it warmed up to 12.5 C.
The previous record of 7.5 C was set in 1981. Sprague reached 11.8 C knocking the old record of 6.0C set in 1981 out of the park.
Records were also set in the following Manitoba communities:
- Berens River
- Dauphin River
- Fisher Branch
- Flin Flon
- Gimli
- Gretna
- Norway House
- Pilot Mound
- Swan River
- The Pas
- Thompson
Island Lake and Lynn Lake also saw near-record high temperatures Friday.
Winnipeg could be in for another record Saturday. CBC meteorologist John Sauder predicts Winnipeg will get to 2 C.The record is 3.9 C, set in 1954.