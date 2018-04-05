RCMP describe father as victim in gun-related incident that left Steinbach man and son dead

The investigation ​into the deaths of a Steinbach, Man., father and son has concluded the men died of gun-related injuries, RCMP say.

Mounties found a 54-year-old man and his 25-year-old son dead in a home on Parkwood Cove in the southeastern Manitoba city at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said at the time the deaths were considered suspicious but they weren't looking for any suspects.

On Thursday, they confirmed the investigation has concluded and referred to the father as a victim.

"The family has requested privacy as they deal with this tragedy," RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement.

No other details will be provided on the deaths, RCMP said.