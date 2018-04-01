Skip to Main Content
Father and son found dead in Steinbach home, say RCMP

RCMP say they have found two men dead inside a home in Steinbach.

Pair discovered in Parkwood Cove home Saturday

RCMP are on the scene of a home where two bodies were found Saturday. (CBC)

Police said they were called to a house on Parkwood Cove Saturday at about 2 p.m. Inside, officers found the bodies of a father and son, aged 54 and 25. Both are from Steinbach, said police.

The deaths are suspicious, said RCMP in a statement to media.

"However, the RCMP is not searching for any other individuals or suspects related to this matter. There is no threat to public safety," they said in the release.

Police remain on scene with the RCMP Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Service units. 
 

