Three teenagers face charges after a fatal stabbing near David Livingston School that killed one man and left another man in critical condition.

Police were called to the scene on Charles Walk around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. They found two men lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds.

One man was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

Both men were taken to hospital in critical condition, but one man was later pronounced dead.

Police said the man who died was Jordan Thomas, 18, of Winnipeg, and the other injured man is Thomas's brother. He remains in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

Police tape blocks off part of a field behind David Livingston School, near Charles Walk. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Skrabek said she doesn't know if there was a connection between the two groups.

It doesn't appear robbery was a motive, although "details are coming forward that might have played into things," she said.

"The first interaction was really happenstance where these two parties came upon each other in the area," Skrabek said.

Police are still combing through reports and footage and looking for witnesses or anyone else who was involved.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.