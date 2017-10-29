The owner of a Point Douglas rooming house where a man died in a fire Friday night says he spent the last six months trying to make it safer.

The fire broke out in the third floor of the house on Euclid Avenue after 11 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames and inside, a 40-year-old man who had died.

Three other people were injured escaping from the house.

A vigil has been planned for 6 p.m. Sunday night at 145 Euclid Ave.

On Sunday, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said the fire is being investigated as a possible arson. However, police are not actively searching for any suspects at this point in the investigation.

Izzatbir Sethi has owned the building for about five years through his company Hartan Corp., and says there were about 14 or 15 people living there.

As for the man who died, Sethi doesn't know who he was or how he got in the part of the building where the fire was set.

"I don't know who started the fire, I'm just happy that my tenants are safe," Sethi said.

He said he has touched base with most to make sure they're safe. Some are staying in other properties that he owns, including a hotel, while others are staying with friends. There are a few he hasn't spoken to personally, he said, but he's been told they're safe.

He said the fire department inspected the house annually, and after a previous fire inside the house, Sethi says safety features in the house were upgraded.

"We had a fire alarm, which was current. After the last fire when the house was fixed, it was made to today's code, so it had fire-rated drywall. The fire escape worked, so people could get [to the] back escape ledge and jump off. So the systems were working, it's not that the systems weren't working."

Point Douglas Residents' Committee chair Sel Burrows called the house "the worst rooming house in Point Douglas," with frequent complaints about drinking, drugs and fights. He said the committee had tried to work with Sethi to make improvements.

Sethi says when he last met with the residents' committee, they were primarily concerned with garbage and with some tenants disturbing children on the street. There had also been a number of recent break-in attempts.

This prompted Sethi to install steel doors on the outside and security cameras, and he used his truck to haul away trash.

The building also had two caretakers who were responsible for keeping it clean and ensuring the tenants followed the rules, Sethi said. Whenever he heard about a problem tenant, he evicted them, he said.

Sethi has turned over the security surveillance footage to police to help with the investigation, he said.

He's been told there was no structural damage to the building, but Sethi said he doesn't yet know what repairs will be needed before tenants return.

"It's too early to say. I haven't been inside the building," he said.

"It's just sad, it's a loss for everyone."