A woman died after a single-vehicle rollover on a gravel road west of Vita, Man.

Morris and Emerson RCMP were called to the scene on Road 38E, about three kilometres south of Highway 201.

An 88-year-old woman had been driving a Ford pickup truck heading south when she lost control and rolled. Police said she wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said alcohol and speed aren't considered to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Vita is about 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.