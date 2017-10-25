One of five people in a house that caught fire Tuesday morning in Winnipeg's West End has died.

The 63-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

A woman who was also rushed to hospital in critical condition is now listed as stable.

Another man, who was listed as stable, has since been released from hospital, while two other people were treated for minor injuries on the day of the fire at a neighbouring home.

The fire started in this house, then spread to the house next door, according to firefighters. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Crews were called to the house on Simcoe Street, between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The flames started in one house, then spread to the house next door, according to firefighters.

The blaze was brought under control and extinguished by 9:30 a.m. A cat was later found dead inside one of the homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by police and fire-paramedic service investigators.