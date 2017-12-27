An 85-year-old man died after a house fire in the RM of Roblin on Tuesday.

When RCMP arrived around 10 a.m. flames were shooting out of the windows and the house was fully engulfed.

A 58-year-old woman, a family member of the victim, was inside the house when the fire started. She called 911 and made it out of the house safely.

She told first responders the man was inside. Firefighters went in and found him unresponsive. They carried him outside and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner determined the cause of the fire was accidental.