A 43-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along a highway in southern Manitoba.

The man from Saskatchewan was dressed in dark clothing and walking along Highway 201, just west of Roseau River First Nation, around midnight on Wednesday, RCMP said.

A vehicle headed in the same direction on the highway struck the man and he died at the scene.

No charges have been laid and RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Roseau River First Nation is about 90 kilometres south of Winnipeg.