A man is dead after a crash near Beausejour, Man.

At 6:40 a.m. CT Tuesday, RCMP responded to reports of a collision at the corner of Highway 12 and Highway 44 in the rural municipality of Brokenhead.

Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was driving a car on Highway 12 when his vehicle smashed into a semi-trailer on Highway 44. The man, who was from the RM of Brokenhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old semi-trailer driver, from the RM of St. Clements, wasn't injured in the crash.

RCMP said road conditions in the area were normal and investigators don't believe alcohol was involved.

Beausejour is located approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.