Human remains were found at the scene of a fatal house fire in the rural Manitoba community of Badger on Saturday.

Sprague RCMP responded to a house fire at a residence on Pine Avenue in the community, according to a release.

Police say the house was fully engulfed in flames and emergency crews were unable to save the home.

The remains haven't been identified, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Badger is located about 115 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Early Sunday morning unidentified remains were also found after a house fire in the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River), about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. A 19-year-old was charged in relation to that fire.