Human remains were found at the scene of a fatal house fire in the rural Manitoba community of Badger on Saturday.
Sprague RCMP responded to a house fire at a residence on Pine Avenue in the community, according to a release.
Police say the house was fully engulfed in flames and emergency crews were unable to save the home.
The remains haven't been identified, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Badger is located about 115 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
Early Sunday morning unidentified remains were also found after a house fire in the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River), about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. A 19-year-old was charged in relation to that fire.