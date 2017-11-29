A 51-year-old man died after his farm tractor was hit by a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba.

The man and a 33-year-old woman were thrown from the tractor onto the highway, RCMP said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was sent to hospital in unstable condition with serious injuries. She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection with Highway 54, east of Winnipeg in the rural municipality of Reynolds.

Both vehicles were heading west, police said.

Charges are pending against a 70-year-old man from Montreal, who was driving the semi. He was not injured in the crash.