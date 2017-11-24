A 39-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a rock face at high speed in northern Manitoba.

It happened Thursday just after 7 a.m. on Highway 10, near the intersection with Highway 10A in Flin Flon, RCMP said.

The woman was driving east on Highway 10A when her vehicle went through a stop sign at high speed and hit the rock face on the east side of Highway 10.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, from Flin Flon, was not wearing a seatbelt, police said, adding they have not determined whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.