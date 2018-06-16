Woman killed in rollover on Peguis First Nation

Alcohol is considered a factor in a single vehicle rollover that killed a woman in Peguis First Nation early Saturday, police say.

Peguis RCMP were called to the crash on West Road after a vehicle with six adults inside left the roadway and rolled around 2 a.m.

The driver, 26-year-old woman from Wabowden, Man. died at the scene.

All five passengers, ranging in ages from 25 to 52, were rushed to hospital in stable condition with various injuries.

Police say seatbelts were not being used.

Peguis First Nation is about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

