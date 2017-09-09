Two people died after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on a southern Manitoba highway Friday night.

RCMP say the vehicle was heading south on Highway 306, about five kilometres south of the town of Plum Coulee, shortly before 9 p.m. when it hit the shoulder and the driver overcorrected, colliding head-on with the northbound motorcycle.

The 54-year-old man driving the motorcycle and a 53-year-old female passenger, both from Winkler, died at the scene.

The two occupants of the other vehicle, both 20-year-old women, suffered only minor injuries.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and both occupants of the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle were wearing seatbelts, RCMP said.

Plum Coulee is approximately 90 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

