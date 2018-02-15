Three people are dead following a six-car crash — including a marked RCMP vehicle — on Highway 10 on Wednesday.

Police said two members of the Minnedosa RCMP were heading south on Highway 10 about four kilometres south of Minnedosa, Man., shortly before 5:30 p.m., when a small SUV headed in the other direction lost control and rolled into the southbound lane.

The SUV hit a southbound car in front of the RCMP cruiser before crashing into the police vehicle as well.

The occupants of the SUV, a 67-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman, both from the rural municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman from Waywayseecappo, Man., in the southbound car that was first hit was also killed in the crash.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the RCMP officers were seriously hurt.

In all, six vehicles were involved in the crash and three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said Thursday.

Road conditions appear to have played a factor in the crash, police said.