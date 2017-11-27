A 35-year-old man died after his car crashed head-on with a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber northwest of Winnipeg.

The man was driving north on Highway 6, between Woodlands and Warren, when his car went into oncoming traffic around 11 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP said.

The impact of the collision caused the semi driver to lose control and crash into the ditch, rolling his truck and scattering lumber across the highway. There was so much debris that RCMP initially believed two semi-trailers were involved.

Three people from the semi — the 43-year-old man who was driving, a 42-year-old woman who was a passenger and a one-year-old boy — were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The 35-year-old man, from the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, was the only person inside the car.

It is not known yet whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

Highway 6 was closed for many hours as the scene was cleared.

The investigation into the crash continues, RCMP said.