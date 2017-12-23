A 49-year-old man from the rural municipality of Gimli died in a highway crash on Friday evening, RCMP say.

The man is believed to have been driving south on Highway 9, 30 kilometres northwest of Selkirk, when he crossed over the centre line and hit an oncoming pickup truck, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

The driver of the truck, a 50-year-old man from Winnipeg, and a passenger in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 49-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It's unknown if speed or alcohol are factors in the collision, police said, but they are investigating.

The highway was closed for roughly four hours before re-opening.