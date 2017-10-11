Winnipeg police say an off-duty officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Police say the man was hit at the corner of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue around 8 p.m. CT.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

The investigation led to the arrest of an off-duty Winnipeg police officer, the release said. The Independent Investigations Unit (IIU), which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, was notified and took control of the investigation.

Traffic collision investigators are helping under the direction of the IIU, the release said.

Clothes could be seen lying on the ground in front of the Sutherland Hotel where police stood late Tuesday.

A man and woman on scene who identified themselves as the victim's parents told CBC News their son, 23, had been rushed to hospital in critical condition.