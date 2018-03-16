A 20-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Steinbach, Man., Friday afternoon.

RCMP in the city, 52 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 52 and Industrial Road around 12:20 p.m.

Police say an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old man from Kleefeld with his 20-year-old son in the passenger seat, was making a left-hand turn onto Industrial Road when it was hit by a westbound cement truck driven by a 50-year-old man from La Broquerie, Man.

Both occupants of the eastbound vehicle were taken to hospital, where the 20-year-old man later died.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts, say RCMP, who continue to investigate.

