Motorcyclist killed in crash in Carman, Man., driver charged

Police in Carman Man. are investigating a second alcohol-related fatal crash in less than 24 hours.

A 31-year-old man from Carman died after his motorcycle was hit by a pick-up truck around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the motorcycle was heading north on Main Street when it was hit by a southbound pick-up truck that was turning into a gas station.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 56-year-old man from Treherne, is facing multiple charges including impaired driving causing death.

RCMP blame 'bad choices'

Earlier Saturday a 43-year-old man from Elm Creek was killed when his pick-up truck rolled on Highway 13, roughly three kilometres north of Carman.

Police say alcohol is also considered a factor in that crash as well.

"We continue to see people making extremely bad choices by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP in a release.

"This past week alone, six lives were lost and countless more affected by drivers suspected of being impaired. If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol, don't drive, it is that simple.

"We all have a role to play to ensure our roads are safe for all Manitobans."

