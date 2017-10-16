A man died when he was struck by a car after slipping on ice while walking along a road in the northern Manitoba community of South Indian Lake.

Leaf Rapids RCMP were called to Anderson Road around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

The 46-year-old man was walking when he fell into the roadway, where he was hit, police said.

Visibility was poor and road conditions were slippery after a recent snowfall, RCMP said.

The 64-year-old woman driving the vehicle called police. Alcohol and speed aren't considered factors in the collision.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.