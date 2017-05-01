A 31-year-old man is dead and alcohol is considered a factor after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding hit a group of trees southeast of Portage la Prairie, Man., on Saturday evening.

The ATV was driving north on a trail just off Highway 331, near the Hoop and Holler Bend, when it hit the trees and the driver was thrown, RCMP said.

RCMP were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. and officers found the man unresponsive.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man, who is from Portage la Prairie, was not travelling alone and was wearing a helmet, RCMP said.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.