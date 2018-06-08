Teen killed in ATV crash at Manitoba gravel pit

A teenage boy is dead following a Thursday ATV crash at a gravel pit near Elkhorn, Man., a village about 295 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called to the gravel pit, roughly three kilometres west of Elkhorn in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, around 5:35 p.m.

Virden RCMP say the 14-year-old victim had been been riding through the gravel pit with two others when he rode off a steep drop on the other side of a pile of gravel and his vehicle rolled.

Police believe the teen wasn't aware of the steep drop.

The teen, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died in hospital.

A trauma team from Elkhorn Community School will be offering services to students and community members.

Police continue to investigate with the help from the a forensic collision reconstructionist.

More from CBC Manitoba:

