Teen killed in ATV crash at Manitoba gravel pit

A 14-year-old boy is dead following an ATV crash at a gravel pit near Elkhorn, Man., Thursday.

Trauma team offering help to school friends of 14-year-old boy, community members

CBC News ·
A 14-year-old boy has died after his ATV rolled when he was riding through a gravel pit with two others. (CBC)

A teenage boy is dead following a Thursday ATV crash at a gravel pit near Elkhorn, Man., a village about 295 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called to the gravel pit, roughly three kilometres west of Elkhorn in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, around 5:35 p.m.

Virden RCMP say the 14-year-old victim had been been riding through the gravel pit with two others when he rode off a steep drop on the other side of a pile of gravel and his vehicle rolled.

Police believe the teen wasn't aware of the steep drop.

The teen, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died in hospital.

A trauma team from Elkhorn Community School will be offering services to students and community members.

Police continue to investigate with the help from the a forensic collision reconstructionist.

