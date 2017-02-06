Dapper men who used to live on the street suited up for a fashion show last week that organizers now say helped raise thousands of dollars for Winnipeg's homeless.

The Runway to Change fashion show at the Fort Garry Hotel on Thursday raised $8,000 for the Main Street Project, a 24-hour drop-in homeless shelter in Point Douglas.

Five men who have stayed at the shelter were fitted with custom-made suits from Eph Apparel that they were allowed to keep after strutting their stuff on the catwalk.

Nelson Gzebowski, Marvin Reid, Andy Meekis, Phil Goss and Arthur Szymko were fitted with custom suits from Eph Apparel that they were allowed to keep after the show. (Jen Doerksen)

A total of 115 pairs of underwear, 355 pairs of socks, 128 pairs of mittens, 350 toques, 134 scarves, 110 winter coats and 243 pounds of coffee were also gathered and donated to Main Street Project.

Marvin Reid, one of the models at the event, told CBC News he participated as a way of giving back to the shelter, where he has spent time on and off over the past five years. He now has his own room at Main Stay, the shelter's transitional housing program.

Red River College creative communications students Madelaine Lapointe and Ashley Tokaruk organized the event.