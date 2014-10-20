It was trial by fire for the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night.

And after all was said and done, and the smoked had finally cleared, it was the Jets who got burned, losing 4-1 to the Calgary Flames in front of a sold out crowd at the MTS Centre.

Following losses to the San Jose Sharks, L.A. Kings and most recently, the Nashville Predators in the Jets’ home-opener Friday night, coach Paul Maurice decided to shuffle his offensive arsenal in hopes of getting things back on track.

But after a strong opening 20-minute effort that ended with the Jets owning a 1-0 first period lead, the wheels came off — correction, completely blew up — in the second frame. After 40 minutes, Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead in a span of 6:52, and never looked back.

“It’s reflective of the kind of hockey we played,” said a visibly frustrated Maurice when asked if the Jets’ 1-4 record to start the season was a true indicator of where the Jets stand as a team.

“The record is accurate,” he added.

Moves included Dustin Byfuglien reuniting with Bryan Little and Andrew Ladd on the team’s top line. Mathieu Perreault was plucked from his spot centering the third line to play the wing with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler and Adam Lowry promoted to centre on the third unit with TJ Galiardi and Michael Frolik.

But instead of providing a much-needed boost, the Jets looked sloppy, unable to finish at the best of times, completely disinterested at the worst stages of the game.

A new low

Indeed, it was a new low for the Jets who haven’t had many highs since a 6-2 shellacking of the Arizona Coyotes to open the season.

That game provided optimism for a Winnipeg fan base hungry for a better campaign by the Jets than the previous three, all of which ended without playoff hockey.

But fans struggled to see the brighter side of things Sunday, evident in the thunderous boos that rained down at the end of the game from those who chose to remain in their seats until the bitter end.

Not that anyone could blame them. There’s been little to cheer about this year. The Jets have now lost four straight. It was also the fourth consecutive game in which the Jets have scored one or fewer goals.

It’s clear the draft and develop model Jets’ management have sold the past three seasons is starting to wear thin. Patience is needed — even expected — when designing your team’s future success around the annual selection of junior and college players.

But after Sunday’s loss, even the most enthusiastic supporters will begin to question, if they haven’t already, the current direction of the Jets.

“That’s OK,” said captain Andrew Ladd, who has just one point this season and is a minus-5. “People can ask those questions and that’s part of playing in the market that we’re in.

"We know we’re going to be under a lot of scrutiny and that’s part of being a pro and blocking that out and sticking together and knowing what we have in here and having confidence in that.”

Confidence. It was a popular word thrown around the Jets’ locker room over the past week.

Right now, it’s at an all-time low. You can see it in the faces of the players. Even Maurice, who often stays even-keeled, couldn’t hide it from his face in his post game interview.

Frustration was another. The key, echoed by the likes of Scheifele and Wheeler over the last week of practices, was to channel the frustration, to not let it fester and grow, and instead turn it in to something positive.

But even Richard Simmons would have a hard time seeing the bright side after this one, especially when you consider the Flames were at the end of a six-game road trip that included stops as far west as Edmonton, as far south as Nashville and as far east as Columbus.

Oh, and don’t forget games against St. Louis and Chicago that came in between, quite possibly, the two toughest buildings to play in in the entire NHL.

That’s exhausting just to think about, let alone having to travel from city to city, sleeping in hotel beds, and, oh yeah, playing 18 gruelling periods packed into just 11 days.

Insult to injury

What added insult to injury, though, was that it was a 5-foot-9, barely 160-pound, 21 year old that orchestrated the Flames’ come-from-behind heroics.

Forward Johnny Gaudreau, nicknamed “Johnny Hockey” after a standout season at Boston College last year that included 36 goals and 80 points in just 40 games, was a healthy scratch for the Flames’ match-up Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets after going pointless in his first five games of the season.

Despite all the his hype heading into the year, his current slide had many believing his days in the NHL were numbered, and that a stint in the American Hockey League would better serve his professional development.

Then he played the Jets.

After Dennis Wideman opened the scoring for the Flames following a failed clearing attempt by defenceman Paul Postma, Gaudreau got his team the lead after capitalizing on a broken play before beating Ondrej Pavelec on a wrap-around goal that developed so quickly that a fan's mere blinking of the eyes would have resulted in missing the goal.

Not even three minutes later Gaudreau connected with former Manitoba Moose, Mason Raymond, on a pretty marker that beat Pavelec high glove to give the Flames a two-goal cushion and all but spelling the end for the Jets.

“We’re going to try and stay as positive as we can,” said Little. “We've got to learn that we’re not always going to be up in the hockey game, that we’re going to have to fight our way back in some games, and tonight was an example of that.”

It was the closest thing to a ‘must-win’ for the Jets so far this season. Sure, it’s easy to suggest it’s only October, that it’s too early in the season to push the panic button but the reality is, if the Jets don’t start collecting wins now it won’t get any easier as the weeks and months creep on. The good teams are only getting better with time.

“Everyone keeps saying it’s only October,” added Little, who stopped mid-sentence in order to clear his mind from frustration before changing the direction.

“We’re going to do everything we can to change it,” he said.

For the sake of the Jets and their fans’ psyches, that change better come sooner than later.