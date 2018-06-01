Fans, players, coach ready for the Blue Bombers season to start

Spotting him in the stands, you could be forgiven for thinking he was just another tipsy fan decked out for his favourite team.

But Adam (Goldmember) Carriere's knowledge of his favourite CFL team runs much deeper than his flashy gold jersey, hat, beads, cane, sunglasses and face paint.

"I don't have my face painted [this morning], but [at] the games my face is painted a metallic gold, and then I also have gold MC Hammer pants, which I'm not wearing now as well, but is always a hit with the crowd, too."

Carriere is well-known in local fan circles and online forums, where he will talk Winnipeg Blue Bombers with anyone who wishes to engage.

Decked out Friday morning for the evening's pre-season game, he said his year's roster is one of the most competitive he's seen in more than 15 years.

Former Lions linebacker Adam Bighill, right, has signed a one-year deal with Winnipeg after recording 509 defensive tackles, 70 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 33 sacks over 99 CFL games (85 starts) with B.C. (Derek Leung/Getty Images/File)

The signing of Adam Bighill, a four-time CFL All Star linebacker, is huge, Carriere said.

Bighill was signed to a one-year contract after being waived by the New Orleans Saints last season. The former B.C. Lion will fill a weak spot in the Bombers defence, Carriere said.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said Bighill's performance during training camp has been exactly as expected.

"I think everybody in the CFL has known right from the start that Adam Bighill's a physically talented, tough football player," he said Thursday.

I think over time he's going to make everyone around him better, including myself. — Mike O'Shea

"Then over time he's a guy who takes all his experiences and is able to draw upon them in games, so he's got that ability to grow his football IQ.

"Is he going to be transforming? I think over time he's going to make everyone around him better, including myself."

But Bighill isn't the only exciting part of this year's team, said Carriere.

"People tend to forget as well that we have a quarterback who is among the best in the league. He had an amazing touchdown to interception ratio last year," he said.

The only thing missing this year is a proven backup quarterback, said Carriere, who couldn't resist taking a shot at Darian Durant, who signed with the Bombers as backup then promptly retired, taking his $70,000 signing bonus with him.

"I guess the Rider colours shone through there in some way, shape or form."

Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols says the offence is ready to go. (Aaron Lynett/Canadian Press)

Despite the lack of a proven backup, quarterback Matt Nichols said the offence is ready to go.

"It feels like it's a cohesive unit. We've been firing well all training camp and I look forward to put it in action," he told media Thursday.

Nichols was happy to see former Blue Bomber slotback Adarius Bowman back on the team, after spending several years with the Eskimos.

"We've been really good friends during our time in Edmonton," said Nichols. "First time seeing him here in the building this off season, you know, it was all smiles and hugs.

"He brings another threat to this offence that maybe we were lacking a bit these past couple years."

Friday's game may be a pre-season bout, but that doesn't mean the team isn't out to beat the Esks, said Nichols.

"Just because it's a pre-season game doesn't mean you don't want to win. We're all competitors out here.

"I love watching the pre-season," he said, adding he recorded last week's Saskatchewan Roughriders versus the Eskimos pre-season game "just to get the feeling that football's back."

Friday's pre-season game takes place at Investors Group Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.