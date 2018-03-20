A family of three was not seriously hurt after their truck slid off the road and into the Assiniboine River Monday.

A spokesperson for United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg said the accident happened at about 5 p.m.. The truck was driving on Wellington Crescent near Chataway Boulevard when the driver lost control.

The truck then slid over the river's embankment and out onto the ice.

The two adults and one child managed to get out of the truck and walk on the ice to shore as the truck began to break through the ice and sink.

No one was seriously injured.