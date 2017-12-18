The family of an Indigenous woman believed to have been murdered have lost everything in a fire and are only a few hours away from being homeless, says a local charity and MLA.

Tanya Nepinak's family was living in an apartment at 480 Young St. when a fire broke out on Dec. 11. While the family was not hurt, they lost all of their belongings and have no place to live.

"This is just the worst possible time for this to happen because, of course, everybody's helping and donating to other places right now, and it's a tough time of year to get people to help," said Jeff Wilson of the Indian Métis Friendship Centre on Monday.

"We just couldn't see a family of [six] being homeless for no fault of their own."

Nepinak, 31, was last seen on Sept. 13, 2011, leaving her Winnipeg home to walk to a pizza restaurant a few blocks away.

She never returned.

Shawn Lamb was charged nine months later with three counts of second­-degree murder in connection with the deaths and disappearances of Nepinak, Carolyn Sinclair and Lorna Blacksmith.

Lamb was convicted of manslaughter in Sinclair's and Blacksmith's cases, while the charge for Nepinak was stayed.

Nepinak's two children, her mother and other family members were living in the apartment when fire broke out. They have been living in a hotel but have to be out by 3 p.m. Monday.

They're desperately searching for a three-bedroom place, preferably in the West End near Gordon Bell School where some of them go to school, said Point Douglas MLA Bernadette Smith, who is helping spearhead donation efforts.

"Getting a roof over their heads is Number 1," said Smith. The family has a budget of about $1,100 or $1,200 a month.

"Their daughter is still missing, her two sisters are currently in jail, charged with murder. They've just had so much loss — their father died a few years back. It's one thing after another for this family."

The family is feeling a great deal of worry, said Wilson.

"The anxiety level that this family are feeling is tremendous, the pressure. We just want to rally together and try to help them."

Nepinak's aunt, Sue Caribou, said she was told the fire spread quickly and the family have no idea how it started.

"Everything, it all burned," she said.

According to city officials, the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Caribou has been helping collect donations and said while they need everything, at the moment, beds and bedding are the most urgent needs.

Anyone willing to help with donations can contact the friendship centre through its website or Bernadette Smith through Facebook.