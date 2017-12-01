A violent family clash has left multiple people injured and Winnipeg police investigating a scene that spilled across many city streets.

Several people are in custody and investigators are talking to numerous witnesses.

Officers were called to a two-storey duplex on William Avenue, near Gertie Street, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

At one point, about a dozen police vehicles were in the area, including members of the tactical response team and canine unit.

Police were still outside the duplex on William Avenue, near Gertie Street, on Friday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The investigation covered a wide area, extending from the duplex on William all the way to the University of Winnipeg campus and to Balmoral Street and St. Mary Avenue.

As of Friday morning, a handful of police vehicles remained in front of the duplex and a spokesperson for the police service said they will likely be there for quite some time.

Police have not released anymore information on what exactly happened or the condition of the victims.