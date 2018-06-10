'A lifelong activity': 1st Winnipeg Family Bike Jam open to riders of all ages, abilities

More than 100 people hit the streets Sunday for the first ever Winnipeg Family Bike Jam.

The event saw cyclists of all ages and abilities ride from Mulvey School in Wolseley to Omand's Creek Park and back, and included a day of activities aimed at teaching kids the ins and outs of cycling through the city.

The idea was modelled after the monthly summer bike jams that have seen hundreds of older riders meet and take a nighttime pedal through city streets dressed in costumes while listening to music, co-organizer Kreesta Doucette said.

Kreesta Doucette helped to organize the family bike jam. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"We thought, wouldn't it be great if there was something for families that took into account all of the fun aspects of bike jam — getting out, cycling together, learning about safety and exploring our city — that wasn't at nine o'clock at night," she told CBC News as riders gathered Sunday.

"It's a great opportunity for families to come out and learn about how to get around without relying solely on a car."

The idea formed when Doucette and co-organizer Karin Kliewer met bike jam organizer William Belford at Winnipeg's Modeshift Festival in April, a conference that looked at alternative transportation and accessibility issues.

"I learned something from that conference and now we're directly applying it to our neighbourhoods," said Doucette.

'Opens up people's possibilities'

Belford took part in Sunday's ride and hopes bike jams — and now the family bike jams — will help change some minds about cycling.

"It's hard to know something that you haven't tried before, so getting people out on the street with a bunch of folks is a really easy way to experience what it's like to ride on the road," he said.

"We cover distances that folks don't even think they can do — we take them to places they would never think to go on bicycle — so this kind of event really opens up people's possibilities."

Jonas Rach, 9, takes on one of the obstacles at the family bike jam. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Organizers of Sunday's family bike jam set up obstacle courses in the field at Mulvey School and ran workshops teaching safety and road etiquette to the younger riders, who also got the chance to decorate their bikes.

Jack Rach has taken part in the late night bike jams and jumped at the chance to take his two sons, age six and nine, to the family edition.

"Biking is a lifelong activity. You can start at the time you're three or four and go basically until you can't move anymore," said Rach, who rides with his kids several times a week.

"You can go anywhere on a bike — Winnipeg isn't really that big — so getting people comfortable on bikes on the street … is a great idea."

An 'all-wheel' event

The event was also open to those using hand-powered and powered wheelchairs and cyclists of all abilities, something Doucette said was important to her after learning about the idea of universal design at ModeShift.

"When you design something that is accessible for people in wheelchairs it means it's more accessible for everyone — moms with strollers, people carrying groceries," she said.

Riders take off on their trip to Omand's Creek Park. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"And it ends up being more accessible for people in cars even because the more people you have using safe alternative routes, they're not on the road interfering with traffic.

"It's an all wheel event so we're really happy to have a lot of different folks coming out today."

With the success they saw Sunday, organizers want to make the event at least an annual one, and other neighbourhoods have already expressed interest in doing something similar, Doucette said.