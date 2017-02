A person was rushed to hospital Monday morning after falling from an apartment balcony in Winnipeg.

Police were called to the Towers of Polo Park near Polo Park mall in St. James just after 9 a.m.

Police wouldn't say what floor the person fell from, but said they were found on the second-level ledge that serves as the roof for street-level businesses.

No further information is available from police, who remain at the scene.