Faith leaders across the country are calling on the federal government to act on a recommendation from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to spare the rod and make spanking illegal — especially given Canada's violent history of corporal punishment in residential schools.

"Corporal punishment no longer has a role in society," said Right Rev. Mark MacDonald, the Anglican Church of Canada's first national Indigenous Anglican bishop.

"And symbolically, this is a high-profile remnant of the destructive, systemic evil that was in residential schools."

'Corporal punishment no longer has a role in society,' said Right Rev. Mark MacDonald, the Anglican Church of Canada's national Indigenous Anglican bishop. (Anglican Church of Canada)

A new Christian Theological Statement, to be sent to federal leaders this month, was written by a group of scholars, policy makers, Christian church leaders and members of the general public in support of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's call to action No. 6, which calls for the repeal of Section 43 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The section currently allows for parents, or those acting in the place of parents, to use corporal punishment on children between the ages of two to 12.

Right the wrongs

The statement was written after Queen's University's Valerie Michaelson, a former Anglican priest, received a grant to create it, with the input of Canada's leading theologians, Indigenous leaders and public-health researchers.

"What happened in the residential schools was unconscionable," Michaelson said. "It's horrific. And as an Anglican priest in another career, I've come to terms with a personal and professional obligation to make things right."

But those involved in writing the statement concur they could face opposition.

Since 1977, the corporal punishment legislation has been challenged in various levels of courts. All of those challenges have failed. And while the federal government initially agreed to implement all of the TRC's calls to action, including the call to repeal Section 43, since then, they've shown signs of backpedalling, says one expert.

"I've heard nothing from them, nothing," said Joan Durrant, with the University of Manitoba's department of community health services, in the college of medicine. "Nothing satisfactory at all."

Violent legacy of residential schools

She says the silence is especially disturbing given the revelations borne out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"What the TRC recognized is that so many of the abuses heaped upon children … it was completely legal to beat them into submission if they ran away or acted out," Durrant said.

Resistance to repealing the legislation seems to come from two fronts, the experts say.

'We are rapidly becoming a country that is a laggard' on the issue of corporal punishment says the University of Manitoba's Joan Durrant. (Supplied)

There remains a "conservative Christian" mentality that the scriptures dictate a "spare the rod, spoil the child" mentality, according to MacDonald.

"This statement is a very important dismantling of that, " he said.

"What this statement represents is a growing consensus from some of the old-line denominations that … there are better ways to handle discipline."

Durrant said there is also still misinformation about the ramifications of repealing such legislation.

She's heard some say that it would strip parents of the right to use force to protect their child from harm — physically stopping them from running into traffic, for example. Others, she said, claim that if corporal punishment is deemed illegal, countless more parents will be arrested and charged and their children taken into care.

Durrant said studies in 52 countries where corporal punishment is now banned suggest otherwise.

"It is indefensible. I don't understand it," she said.

"We are rapidly becoming a country that is a laggard on this issue. Many, many countries have repealed this. Canada is not one of them."