A number of southern Manitoba communities are in the clutches of some deep, dangerously frigid weather.

The areas in red are under an extreme cold warning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for those areas, which include Winnipeg. Temperatures are below –30 C but the wind chills make it feel colder than –40.

Exposed skin will freeze in about 10 minutes at those levels.

As of 7 a.m. some wind chills were:

Winnipeg airport –41

Brandon –42

Emerson –41

Deerwood –40

Here's something you're not going to hear very often — the hot spot in Manitoba at 7 a.m. was Churchill. The northern town on the shore of Hudson Bay came in at –20.3 C with a wind chill that made it feel more like –31.

The coldest place, not just in Manitoba but all of Canada, was Wasagaming, the townsite in Riding Mountain National Park. At 7 a.m. it was a shivery –33.7 C without a breeze, so no wind chill factor was involved.

Although Winnipeg felt like –41, the actual temperature was –32 C. Similarly, Brandon's wind chill was –42 but the actual temperature was –29 C.

It is expected there will be some slight relief from those bitter temperatures during the afternoon but wind chills are still expected to be in the –30 to –35 range. The extreme wind chills are likely to redevelop again tonight if the skies remain clear, Environment Canada says.

And the deep freeze is likely to last for the rest of the week, easing up on the weekend.

How to avoid frostbite and hypothermia

Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body which keep you dry and further reduce your risk.

Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.

Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.

If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you're wet.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 4

High –21 C.

Mix of sun and cloud and very cold.

Wind west 10 km/h.

Mainly clear tonight.

Low –29 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –23 C.