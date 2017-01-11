Extreme cold warnings have returned to Manitoba as Old Man Winter puts a frigid squeeze on the province.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected as an Arctic high pressure ridge moved in overnight. Almost all of western Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning, along with the Interlake region, and parts of the far north.

That means wind chill values will be at least –40.

The areas in red are under extreme cold warnings. (Environment Canada)

The conditions are expected to moderate around noon in southern Manitoba but more extreme cold is expected Thursday morning.

The deep chill will likely last a little longer in the north, probably until Friday. Temperatures around –35 C, combined with north winds of 10-15 km/h, will see wind chill values near –45.

But there is relief coming to the province by the weekend with temperatures climbing far above normal — possibly reaching a balmy –3 C by Tuesday in Winnipeg. The north could see temperatures as warm as –11 C by mid-week.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 11

High –23 C (extreme wind chill –37).

Mainly sunny.

Wind up to 15 km/h during the day, becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this evening.

Increasing clouds tonight with light snow beginning near midnight.

Low –23 C (wind chill –36).

Temperature rising to –19 C overnight into Thursday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –24 C.