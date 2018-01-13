It's still not weather anyone would describe as "warm," but extreme cold warnings for the southwestern part of Manitoba have been lifted.

Environment Canada had issued extreme cold warnings early Saturday for most of the province's southwest, including areas around Brandon, the Parkland region, and areas east of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipegosis, into the Duck Mountain region.

Those alerts had been lifted by noon, but cold conditions remained. Brandon was sitting at a temperature of –26 C at noon, with the wind chill making it feel like –33. The forecast high for the city for Saturday was just –22 C.

The frigid temperatures are part of a larger arctic high-pressure ridge stretching across southeastern and central Saskatchewan.

The rest of southern Manitoba is also experiencing cold temperatures, but not cold enough to trigger an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada.

In Winnipeg, Saturday's high is expected to be –18 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like –33.

There is hope on the horizon, though, says CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

"It looks like the end of this current cold snap is scheduled for Wednesday with a high closer to –11," in Winnipeg, he said.

"Then Thursday and Friday, temps are in the minus single digits."

More Manitoba news: