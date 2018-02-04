Extreme cold warnings first issued Saturday have been lifted in southern Manitoba.

On Sunday morning, Environment Canada extended the warnings from the U.S.-Canada border northwest to Swan River, and from the Saskatchewan to Ontario borders.

The federal agency cancelled the warnings just before 10:30 a.m. CT.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of –16 C (–34 with wind chill) in Winnipeg and throughout the south.

More details about regional forecasts are available on the Environment Canada website.