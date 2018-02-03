An extreme cold warning for northern Manitoba was lifted early Saturday afternoon, but the warning is still in effect from the northern edges of Lake Winnipeg south to the U.S. border.

Cold winds and chilling temperatures are expected to build through the weekend and could bring lows in the –30 C range, that feel like –40 or colder with the wind chill, overnight Saturday and into Sunday, Environment Canada said.

Winnipeg is expected to reach a high of –19 C (feels like –33 with wind chill) Saturday but the mercury is expected to drop to –28 C overnight (or –39 wind chill). Similar conditions are expected in Brandon, Steinbach, Gimli, and surrounding areas.

While the warnings for northern Manitoba, including areas surrounding The Pas, Norway House Cree Nation, York Factory and Churchill, were lifted early Saturday afternoon, Churchill was still expected to see wind chill in the –43 range overnight.

More details about the warnings and regional forecasts are available on the Environment Canada website.