If you're a fan of frostbite and chattering teeth, then you'll love the weather in Manitoba on Friday.

For everyone else, however, let the cursing begin.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning that covers nearly the entire province.

Wind chill values of –40 to –44 are likely across southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, and -45 to -50 over portions of northern Manitoba.

The extreme cold will ease in the late morning, according to Environment Canada. But that really just means a wind chill of –32 to –36 instead in southern Manitoba and –40 in the north.

Colder wind chill values will return overnight and into Saturday, according to the warning from Environment Canada.