A large part of southern and western Manitoba is getting a blast of glacial weather.

An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada as wind chill values are expected to range from –40 to –45.

A large part of southern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning. (Environment Canada)

Exposed skin can freeze in five to 10 minutes at that level, so be sure to cover up well.

The wind chill values are expected to moderate through the morning and afternoon but could return tonight into Thursday morning.

Winnipeg is not included in the warning, but not because it's a whole lot warmer. The expected wind chill of –38 for the city falls just shy of the –40 threshold for extreme cold.

Environment Canada offers the following advice for dealing with the cold:

Watch for these symptoms

Respiratory: shortness of breath, wheezing and cough.

Cardiovascular: chest pain and arrhythmia.

Circulation: colour change of finger and toes, pain, numbness and tickling sensation in extremities.

Muscle: pain, stiffness, swelling, restricted movement, weakness.

Skin: itching, pale.

If you experience these symptoms when exposed to the cold, move indoors and begin warming.

Wear appropriate clothing