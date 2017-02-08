A large part of southern and western Manitoba is getting a blast of glacial weather.
An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada as wind chill values are expected to range from –40 to –45.
Exposed skin can freeze in five to 10 minutes at that level, so be sure to cover up well.
The wind chill values are expected to moderate through the morning and afternoon but could return tonight into Thursday morning.
Winnipeg is not included in the warning, but not because it's a whole lot warmer. The expected wind chill of –38 for the city falls just shy of the –40 threshold for extreme cold.
Environment Canada offers the following advice for dealing with the cold:
Watch for these symptoms
- Respiratory: shortness of breath, wheezing and cough.
- Cardiovascular: chest pain and arrhythmia.
- Circulation: colour change of finger and toes, pain, numbness and tickling sensation in extremities.
- Muscle: pain, stiffness, swelling, restricted movement, weakness.
- Skin: itching, pale.
If you experience these symptoms when exposed to the cold, move indoors and begin warming.
Wear appropriate clothing
- Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body, which keeps you dry and further reduces your risk.
- Dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.
- Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.
- If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you're wet.
- Keep moving (especially your hands and feet) to keep your blood flowing and maintain your body heat.