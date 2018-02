Don't forget your mittens Winnipeg, the city is under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada put the warning into effect at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, advising Winnipeggers to expect a "period of very cold wind chills."

The weather service says temperatures close to -30 C and winds near 15 to 30 km/h will create wind chills that will make it feel as cold as -45 Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Environment Canada advises dressing warmly and in layers with an outer layer that is wind resistant.