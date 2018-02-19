If you have this holiday Monday off, you may just want to stay warm in bed.

Most of northern and parts of central Manitoba are under extreme cold warnings thanks to an Arctic airmass and wind chills in the –40s and –50s.

It's the third day in a row Churchill and the rest of the north have been frozen in a state of wicked winter weather.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for most of northern and parts of central Manitoba Monday. (Environment Canada)

The cold warnings are in effect from the northwest corner of the province east to the Hudson Bay coastline and down south into parts of the Interlake and along the Manitoba-Ontario border.

Winnipeg and the surrounding areas aren't under extreme cold warnings but are by no means warm either with wind chill in the –30 range.

Environment Canada warns the conditions pose a serious risk of frostbite if skin is left exposed outdoors.

More information about forecasts and weather warnings is available on the Environment Canada's website.