With much of the north under an extreme cold warning for the second day in a row, the wind chill in Churchill, Man. hit –58 with the wind chill Sunday.

Environment Canada says a polar vortex whipping around Hudson Bay is dragging cold winds inland and producing dangerous conditions on Sunday.

York Factory, Shamattawa, Gillam, Churchill, Thompson, Tadoule Lake, Brochet, Lynn Lake and surrounding areas could see wind chill in the range of –45 to –55.

'As soon as you breathe in, it hurts'

"As soon as you breathe in, it hurts your lungs," said Churchill resident Rhoda DeMeulles Sunday morning, explaining the impact the extreme cold is having on the town.

"You have to dress super super warm and make sure you have something over your face or you'll freeze your face instantly."

The cold is expected to continue Monday, with a high of –31 C in Churchill and wind chill down to –56.

"Cover up," Environment Canada says, adding that exposed skin can develop frostbite in a matter of minutes under the current conditions.

Northern Manitoba was placed under an extreme cold weather warning Sunday. (Environment Canada)

More information about forecasts and weather warnings is available on the weather agency's website.

More from CBC Manitoba: